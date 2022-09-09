Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,603,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance

FRBN stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.