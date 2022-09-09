Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JGGCU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,961,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $12,987,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.