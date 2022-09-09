Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 375,000 The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

