Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys New Shares in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $938,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIB opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

