Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGVC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,742,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 396,645 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGVC opened at $10.05 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

