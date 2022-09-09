Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

