Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $8,992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,552,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

BCSA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

