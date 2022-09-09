Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDSTU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

