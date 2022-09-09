Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 74,488 byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $255,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,037,000.

BYNOU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

