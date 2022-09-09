Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,206,000.

Shares of PLAOU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

