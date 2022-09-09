Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.