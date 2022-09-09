Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,952,000. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GMFI opened at $9.95 on Friday. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

