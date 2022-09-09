Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $101,000 in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth $52,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

PPYAW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on a diverse array of healthcare-related industries. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp.

