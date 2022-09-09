Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at $16,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $6,330,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $4,568,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $3,024,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCAA opened at $10.21 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.