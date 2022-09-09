Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 370,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,125 shares of company stock valued at $274,856.

Shares of BLND opened at $3.04 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $675.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

