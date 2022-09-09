Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $344,000 in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $1,261,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

