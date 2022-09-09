Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $457,000 in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,460,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

