Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $750,000 in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

IOAC stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.