Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $984,000 in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JYAC. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jiya Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

