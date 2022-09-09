Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVCP. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCP stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.37.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

