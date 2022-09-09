Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESACW opened at $0.13 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

