Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ITAQW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services.

