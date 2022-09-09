Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIVBU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVBU opened at $10.07 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

