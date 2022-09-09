Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 668,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 269,389 shares in the last quarter.

CCTS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

