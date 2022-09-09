Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MURFU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MURFU opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Company Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

