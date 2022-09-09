Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GTAC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

