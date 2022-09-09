Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNRH. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $46,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 583,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 294,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.92 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

