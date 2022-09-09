Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHRN. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000.
Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AHRN opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
About Ahren Acquisition
Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.
