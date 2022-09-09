Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $981,000 Position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $12,844,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,654,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXUS stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.