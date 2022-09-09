Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.
Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSLMR opened at $0.12 on Friday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consilium Acquisition Corp I (CSLMR)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.