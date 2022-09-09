Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSLMR opened at $0.12 on Friday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.