Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,823,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLLI opened at $9.96 on Friday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

