Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCCT. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

