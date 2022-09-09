Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth $148,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

