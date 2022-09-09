SRG Global Limited (SRG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 12th

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from SRG Global’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
SRG Global Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42.
SRG Global Company Profile
See Also
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.