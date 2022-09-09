srnArt Gallery (SACT) Trading Up 4% This Week

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $59,384.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00281117 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00800436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015370 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

