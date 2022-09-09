Stably USD (USDS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,962.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $462,885.82 and $1,962.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,832.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00070582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005779 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083036 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

