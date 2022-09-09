Stacks (STX) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $492.05 million and approximately $32.17 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001862 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00174866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00099807 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,731,283 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack. The official website for Stacks is www.stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.