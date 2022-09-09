Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Hits $652,508.55

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $652,508.55 and $246,283.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol (STND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. The official website for Standard Protocol is standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

