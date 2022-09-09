Starbase Market Cap Hits $264,811.01 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $264,811.01 and approximately $36,137.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

