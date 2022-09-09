Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Achieves $281,344.50

Starbase (STAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $281,344.50 and approximately $34,493.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,329.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069028 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005609 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077762 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

