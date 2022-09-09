Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

SBUX opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

