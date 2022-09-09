STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.21 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $124.40 million and approximately $21.21 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081745 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

