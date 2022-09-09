STASIS EURO Reaches Market Cap of $124.31 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $124.31 million and $23.84 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.