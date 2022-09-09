State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Trading Up 3.3 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

