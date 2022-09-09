State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.