Stater 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,282.00 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Stater has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Stater has a total market cap of $70,898.56 and $22,282.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stater coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,352.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005567 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater (STR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

