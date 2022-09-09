Status (SNT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.42 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Status has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $103.20 million and $7.42 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00061767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005530 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077496 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

