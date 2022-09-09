Steem Dollars 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.59 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $32.13 million and $4.59 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00013012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 192.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012301 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003220 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,604,879 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

