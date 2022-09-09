Steem (STEEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.81 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $90.78 million and $8.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004470 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008435 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.io.
Buying and Selling Steem
