Stem (NYSE:STEM) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STEM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Up 3.4 %

Stem stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 560,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 495,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.